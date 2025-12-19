Naqab Controversy in Bihar: Doctor to Join Despite Veil Incident

A controversy has erupted in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed the veil of Dr. Nusrat Parveen, a new government appointee, during a public event. Despite rumors suggesting that Parveen might have declined the job offer following the incident, her family confirmed her intention to accept the position.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked a significant political debate and criticism from various quarters, including several West Asian countries. The chief minister's actions have been criticized as being disrespectful to Muslim traditions, allegedly aligning with the 'RSS agenda.'

In response to the controversy, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal stated that the issue is being unnecessarily politicized. Meanwhile, a threat from a Pakistan-based individual regarding the naqab incident has been reported, leading to an investigation led by the Patna Inspector General of Police.

