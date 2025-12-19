Left Menu

Naqab Controversy in Bihar: Doctor to Join Despite Veil Incident

A controversy erupted in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed the veil of Nusrat Parveen, a new government appointee, during a public event. Despite rumors of her declining the job, her family confirmed she will join the duty. The event has ignited political and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed the veil of Dr. Nusrat Parveen, a new government appointee, during a public event. Despite rumors suggesting that Parveen might have declined the job offer following the incident, her family confirmed her intention to accept the position.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked a significant political debate and criticism from various quarters, including several West Asian countries. The chief minister's actions have been criticized as being disrespectful to Muslim traditions, allegedly aligning with the 'RSS agenda.'

In response to the controversy, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal stated that the issue is being unnecessarily politicized. Meanwhile, a threat from a Pakistan-based individual regarding the naqab incident has been reported, leading to an investigation led by the Patna Inspector General of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

