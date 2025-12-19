Hyderabad Connections: The Mysterious Visits of Sajid Akram

Sajid Akram, identified as the suspect in a mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi beach, visited Hyderabad multiple times after migrating from India in 1998. Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy confirmed Akram's visits, which were primarily family-related, spanning from October 2000 to his last in July 2022.

The Telangana police launched an inquiry after tracing Akram's Indian passport address to Hyderabad. Investigations revealed that Akram's visits were centered around family matters, notably settling property issues and spending time with relatives, dismissing any local radicalization links.

The Sydney incident, declared a terrorist attack by Australian authorities, resulted in 15 fatalities during a Hanukkah celebration. Akram, aged 50, was shot dead, and his 24-year-old son is hospitalized. The incident is believed to be inspired by the Islamic State.

(With inputs from agencies.)