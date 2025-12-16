Left Menu

From Hyderabad to Bondi: Unraveling the Life and Radicalization of Sajid Akram

Sajid Akram, a 50-year-old Indian-origin suspect involved in a deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, was linked to a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State. Though he migrated to Australia 27 years ago, ties to his Indian roots persisted. His and his son's radicalization trajectory remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:08 IST
  • India

Sajid Akram, identified as one of the suspects in the Bondi Beach mass shooting that claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration, had deep ties to Hyderabad, India, despite migrating to Australia in 1998. Telangana Police confirmed his roots as they reveal insights into his life and recent activities.

Akram, who married a European woman and settled in Australia, was reportedly shot dead after the attack characterized as inspired by Islamic State ideology. His son, also implicated in the shooting, is recovering in a hospital. The familial ties and lack of suspected radical influences in India remain focal points of the ongoing investigation.

The Telangana police reported Akram's minimal post-migration visits to India primarily for family obligations. As authorities continue to scrutinize the incident, they refute any local Indian connection to the radicalization, underscoring the complexity of the situation and urging against unsubstantiated speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

