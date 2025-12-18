Terror at Bondi: The Islamic State's Disturbing Boast
The Islamic State expressed pride over the killing of 15 people at a Jewish event in Sydney's Bondi Beach. The group, however, did not claim direct responsibility for the attack, according to a statement on their telegram channel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:14 IST
The Islamic State issued a statement on Thursday, expressing that the recent attack resulting in 15 deaths at a Jewish event at Sydney's Bondi Beach serves as a 'source of pride' for the group.
The declaration appeared in an article circulated on the organization's telegram channel.
Despite their boast, the group refrained from taking explicit responsibility for the attack that took place on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prosecutors say they will charge Rob Reiner's son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents, reports AP.
Man suspected of killing his wife in California is extradited back to the US from Peru
Gang Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing at Mohali Kabaddi Tournament
Three held for killing brother-in-law, dumping body in dry canal