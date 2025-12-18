Left Menu

Terror at Bondi: The Islamic State's Disturbing Boast

The Islamic State expressed pride over the killing of 15 people at a Jewish event in Sydney's Bondi Beach. The group, however, did not claim direct responsibility for the attack, according to a statement on their telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:14 IST
Terror at Bondi: The Islamic State's Disturbing Boast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Islamic State issued a statement on Thursday, expressing that the recent attack resulting in 15 deaths at a Jewish event at Sydney's Bondi Beach serves as a 'source of pride' for the group.

The declaration appeared in an article circulated on the organization's telegram channel.

Despite their boast, the group refrained from taking explicit responsibility for the attack that took place on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025