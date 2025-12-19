Left Menu

Romania Finance Ministry Increases December Treasury Sale Target

Romania's finance ministry has raised its December domestic treasury sale target to 5.3 billion lei, up from an initial 4.5 billion. The ministry plans to offer an additional 15% through non-competitive tenders. This year, Romania has already sold significant amounts of domestic and Eurobond debt in local and foreign markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:09 IST
  • Romania

Romania's finance ministry has announced an increase in its target for December's domestic treasury sales, raising the indicative amount to 5.3 billion lei from the initial 4.5 billion. This adjustment reflects Romania's strategy to address its financial goals through the offering of treasury instruments.

Additionally, the ministry plans to issue an extra 15% worth of this paper via non-competitive tenders, aiming to further leverage investor interest. This move comes as the country continues its efforts to stabilize and grow its economy, tapping both domestic and international finance markets.

By the end of the year, Romania has managed to sell just under 97 billion lei and 1.6 billion euros in domestic debt. Furthermore, the country has executed foreign market engagements four times, successfully raising substantial amounts through eurobonds, worth 11.05 billion euros and $5 billion respectively.

