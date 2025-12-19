Romania Finance Ministry Increases December Treasury Sale Target

Romania's finance ministry has announced an increase in its target for December's domestic treasury sales, raising the indicative amount to 5.3 billion lei from the initial 4.5 billion. This adjustment reflects Romania's strategy to address its financial goals through the offering of treasury instruments.

Additionally, the ministry plans to issue an extra 15% worth of this paper via non-competitive tenders, aiming to further leverage investor interest. This move comes as the country continues its efforts to stabilize and grow its economy, tapping both domestic and international finance markets.

By the end of the year, Romania has managed to sell just under 97 billion lei and 1.6 billion euros in domestic debt. Furthermore, the country has executed foreign market engagements four times, successfully raising substantial amounts through eurobonds, worth 11.05 billion euros and $5 billion respectively.

