Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill Sparks Protests in Delhi

Legislators and activists protested in Delhi against the VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces MGNREGA. Activists and MPs expressed concerns over the lack of consultations before the bill's passage and argued it undermines democratic processes and rural worker rights. Protests are planned nationwide against this 'bulldozer bill'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as legislators and activists challenged the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill, which effectively repeals the MGNREGA. Critics argue that the bill undermines the extensive consultations that marked the introduction of the original rural employment scheme, passed without discussion in Parliament.

Activists, including Jean Derez, voiced concerns that the bill, dubbed a 'bulldozer bill', eliminates rights and notifications built under MGNREGA in one sweeping move. They highlighted the lack of democratic engagement, contrasting it with the extensive processes involved in drafting the original 2004 law.

Public dissent grows nationally, with calls for widespread protests. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil condemned the government's restrictions on demonstrations, asserting that citizens' voices are being stifled. The new policy, claimed to be merely cosmetic, faces strong opposition as farmers and political groups rally for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

