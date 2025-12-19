Alliance Rumors in Maharashtra: NCP Factions in Focus

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz with speculation over a potential alliance between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the crucial municipal corporation elections. Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president, has firmly stated that no formal proposals have been made or received for such a coalition.

The elections, which encompass 29 municipal corporations including the affluent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are set for January 15, with results the next day. Despite rampant rumors, the NCP (SP) continues to liaise with its current allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) while also considering new political alignments.

Shinde emphasized ongoing discussions among key party figures, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Jayant Patil, about the strategic path forward. The final decision, anticipated shortly, hinges on consultations with alliance partners, aiming for significant representation in local governance.

