Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Polls: Democracy in Action

Maharashtra will hold polling on Saturday for president and member positions across 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Simultaneous elections will occur for 143 vacant member posts, with vote counting set for December 21. These elections are part of a larger, ongoing electoral process in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:38 IST
Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Polls: Democracy in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Saturday marks an important day in Maharashtra as voters head to the polls to elect presidents and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Simultaneously, elections for 143 vacant posts in various municipal bodies will also take place, with counting scheduled for December 21, according to the State Election Commission.

The electoral process began on November 4, when the SEC announced elections for 288 councils and panchayats. Polling has already been completed for 263 councils on December 2, with the remaining voting to occur this weekend.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025