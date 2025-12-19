Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Polls: Democracy in Action

This Saturday marks an important day in Maharashtra as voters head to the polls to elect presidents and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Simultaneously, elections for 143 vacant posts in various municipal bodies will also take place, with counting scheduled for December 21, according to the State Election Commission.

The electoral process began on November 4, when the SEC announced elections for 288 councils and panchayats. Polling has already been completed for 263 councils on December 2, with the remaining voting to occur this weekend.