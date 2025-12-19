Madhya Pradesh's Path to Economic Prosperity: A Vision for 2047

In a significant address at the World Hindu Economic Forum Conference 2025 in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav articulated the impact of robust economic policies and clear ideological visions on a nation's development. He celebrated a decade of economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Yadav confidently projected that India would achieve developed nation status by 2047. He outlined the support his government is prepared to provide for investors in Madhya Pradesh, ensuring necessary assistance, resources, and favorable conditions for investment.

The conference gathered a diverse assembly, including business leaders and policymakers, to discuss India's economic growth, cultural values, and its position in global leadership. Yadav invited attendees to Gwalior for an event underscoring Madhya Pradesh's commitment to development and industry.

