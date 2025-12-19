Madhya Pradesh's Path to Economic Prosperity: A Vision for 2047
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the significance of strong economic policies and ideological vision at the World Hindu Economic Forum Conference 2025. He stated that India is on track to become a developed nation by 2047, highlighting recent economic achievements and inviting investors to participate in Madhya Pradesh's growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address at the World Hindu Economic Forum Conference 2025 in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav articulated the impact of robust economic policies and clear ideological visions on a nation's development. He celebrated a decade of economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Yadav confidently projected that India would achieve developed nation status by 2047. He outlined the support his government is prepared to provide for investors in Madhya Pradesh, ensuring necessary assistance, resources, and favorable conditions for investment.
The conference gathered a diverse assembly, including business leaders and policymakers, to discuss India's economic growth, cultural values, and its position in global leadership. Yadav invited attendees to Gwalior for an event underscoring Madhya Pradesh's commitment to development and industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Development
AI + Talent: Revolutionizing Assessments & Workforce Development
Gujarat's Green Leap: A Model for Urban Development
Ladakh's Development Journey: Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, and Tourism
Modi's Inauguration Spree: Transformative Developments in Assam and Bengal