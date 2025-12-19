Sabarimala Gold Heist: Breakthrough with New Arrests
The SIT investigating Sabarimala gold theft arrested Pankaj Bhandari and Govardhan. Evidence suggests Bhandari's firm's electroplating process led to gold theft from temple artifacts. Over 400 grams of stolen gold were seized. The Kerala High Court granted six months extension for the investigation.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious disappearance of gold from Sabarimala temple has arrested two more individuals, further advancing the ongoing investigation.
Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Chennai-based Smart Creations, and Govardhan, a jeweller from Ballari, were taken into custody on Friday. Bhandari's firm allegedly carried out electroplating of temple artefacts, during which gold was reported missing.
The arrests were made after incriminating evidence surfaced, connecting the duo to the theft. More than 400 grams of missing gold have already been secured from Govardhan's shop. The investigation continues, as the Kerala High Court has extended the probe's timeline by an additional six months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
