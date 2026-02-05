Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the war with Russia has resulted in an estimated 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers' deaths, as disclosed to France 2 TV on Wednesday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview, Zelenskiy noted that the casualty figure includes both professionals and conscripts, with translations provided in French for the broadcast.

This disclosure aligns with previous statistics Zelenskiy mentioned during an interview with NBC in February 2025, where he noted over 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been lost.

