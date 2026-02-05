Left Menu

Ukraine's Somber Reality: War Casualties Revealed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the ongoing war with Russia, as stated in an interview with France 2 TV. This figure includes both professional soldiers and conscripts, with additional numbers missing. Previously, Zelenskiy cited a similar figure in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 03:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the war with Russia has resulted in an estimated 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers' deaths, as disclosed to France 2 TV on Wednesday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview, Zelenskiy noted that the casualty figure includes both professionals and conscripts, with translations provided in French for the broadcast.

This disclosure aligns with previous statistics Zelenskiy mentioned during an interview with NBC in February 2025, where he noted over 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

