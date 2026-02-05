Failed Presidential Assassin Sentenced to Life: A Blow to Democracy

Ryan Routh, convicted of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024, has been sentenced to life in prison after a federal prosecutor underscored the unacceptable nature of his crime. US District Judge Aileen Cannon delivered the sentence in the Fort Pierce courtroom, echoing the chaos of Routh's trial.

While his defense argued for leniency, citing his 'good core,' the judge highlighted Routh's criminal past and the premeditated nature of his actions. Routh's sentence will run concurrently with other charges, including firearm offenses. His plot was thwarted by a Secret Service agent during an attempted attack on Trump at a golf course.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed relief at the sentence, stating Routh's actions were a direct assault on democracy. Prosecutors affirmed Routh's unrepentant nature and potential threat, as he showed no remorse for his crimes or the lives endangered by his plot.

