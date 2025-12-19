Tragedy in Taipei: Knife Attack Leaves a City Reeling

In a shocking incident in central Taipei, a knife-wielding attacker embarked on a deadly rampage on Friday, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries, according to Taiwan's Premier, Cho Jung-tai.

The suspect, who set off smoke bombs at the city's main train station before moving to a nearby subway station, attacked several individuals in a busy shopping district. The chaos ended tragically as the suspect fell to his death during a police chase, Cho detailed to reporters. The man, identified only by his surname, Chang, was found to have a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants.

Cho assured that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover Chang's motives and any possible connections. The attack, marked with smoke grenades and potential use of petrol bombs, was an unprecedented act in Taiwan, where violent crimes are rare.