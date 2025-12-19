Chaos in Taipei: Smoke Bombs and Tragedy at Subway Station
Several people sustained injuries in Taipei on Friday when a suspect deployed smoke bombs at a subway station, subsequently targeting bystanders, according to government and local media reports.
The Central News Agency indicated that the suspect was believed to have taken their own life after the attack.
The motive behind the incident remains unknown, leaving authorities and the public searching for answers.
