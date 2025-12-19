Justice Demanded: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Tension in Mau
Sameer Kumar, a Dalit man from Ballia district, died after a violent caste-based assault in Mau. Accusations against the attackers and complaints of delayed police action have surfaced, prompting critical community backlash and police investigations.
A Dalit man, Sameer Kumar, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal caste-based assault near Mayari village, Mou district. Tensions rise as police investigating the incident face allegations of negligence.
The assault on November 25 reportedly involved four individuals and two unknown assailants, leading to Sameer's hospitalization. Despite efforts, he died in Lucknow's King George's Medical University.
The case, filed on December 7, includes charges under the SC/ST Act. Criticism mounts as the local SHO is removed amid complaints of inaction. Authorities promise strict measures in response.
