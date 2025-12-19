Justice Demanded: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Tension in Mau

A Dalit man, Sameer Kumar, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal caste-based assault near Mayari village, Mou district. Tensions rise as police investigating the incident face allegations of negligence.

The assault on November 25 reportedly involved four individuals and two unknown assailants, leading to Sameer's hospitalization. Despite efforts, he died in Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

The case, filed on December 7, includes charges under the SC/ST Act. Criticism mounts as the local SHO is removed amid complaints of inaction. Authorities promise strict measures in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)