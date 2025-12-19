Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Tension in Mau

Sameer Kumar, a Dalit man from Ballia district, died after a violent caste-based assault in Mau. Accusations against the attackers and complaints of delayed police action have surfaced, prompting critical community backlash and police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:47 IST
Justice Demanded: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Tension in Mau
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man, Sameer Kumar, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal caste-based assault near Mayari village, Mou district. Tensions rise as police investigating the incident face allegations of negligence.

The assault on November 25 reportedly involved four individuals and two unknown assailants, leading to Sameer's hospitalization. Despite efforts, he died in Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

The case, filed on December 7, includes charges under the SC/ST Act. Criticism mounts as the local SHO is removed amid complaints of inaction. Authorities promise strict measures in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025