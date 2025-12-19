Crackdown on Goa's Coastal Violations: Curlies Shack Sealed
The Coastal Zone Management Authority in Goa sealed the popular Curlies beach shack for violating coastal regulations. This move is part of a broader government initiative following the deadly December 6 fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. The incident emphasizes the importance of compliance in tourism establishments.
The popular Curlies beach shack in Anjuna, Goa, has been sealed by the Coastal Zone Management Authority, an official announced on Friday. This action stems from alleged violations of coastal regulations.
This crackdown follows a significant tragedy that occurred on December 6, when a fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora resulted in 25 fatalities—a jarring wake-up call for regulatory compliance.
The state government is determined to enforce safety norms and operational compliance across tourism businesses, ensuring such establishments adhere to the legal framework designed to protect both patrons and the environment.
