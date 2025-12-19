Trump's DC Operation: A Facade for Immigration Crackdown?

President Donald Trump's recent law enforcement operation in Washington, DC, meant to address crime, has been heavily criticized for its focus on immigration-related arrests. Data reveals a significant portion of these arrests involve individuals with no criminal records.

Activists and local officials say the crackdown has instilled fear in immigrant communities, causing residents to retreat from public life. Despite a federal judge's intervention to limit these arrests without proper cause, undocumented individuals continue to face threats.

The operation has highlighted Washington, DC's lack of autonomy in resisting federal mandates, with city leaders raising concerns about overreach. As the situation escalates, the debate over federal intervention and immigrant rights intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)