Governor Bose to Grace Jadavpur University's Convocation

West Bengal's Governor, CV Ananda Bose, is set to deliver the keynote address at Jadavpur University's convocation on December 24, according to a senior university official.

Governor Bose, who serves as the chancellor of the university, will award degrees, medals, and citations to research scholars during the morning session, as confirmed by Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

The second half of the event will see Vice Chancellor Bhattacharya presenting degrees, medals, and certificates to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Governor Bose was absent from last year's ceremony due to the lack of a permanent vice chancellor.

