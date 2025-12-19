Delhi Police Officers Ascend to DIG Ranks

In a significant reshuffle, eight officers of the Delhi Police have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the newly promoted officers are seven who were previously serving as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in various districts of Delhi, including Central, East, and Northwest, among others.

The promotions, effective from January 1, 2026, follow recommendations by a screening committee convened on December 8, and are seen as a strategic move to bolster higher-level management within the force.

