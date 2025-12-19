Thrilling Chess League Clashes: A Day of Upsets and Triumphs

The Global Chess League witnessed a day of dramatic matches as American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana ended Alireza Firouzja's victorious run on the 'Icon' board. This pivotal win allowed Alpine SG Pipers to upset Triveni Continental Kings with a 12-8 victory, marking a significant turning point in the tournament.

In an equally enthralling encounter, the host team upGrad Mumba Masters secured an 11-6 win over Ganges Grandmasters. Anish Giri's strategic play against Wei Yi and Nino Batsiashvili's dominant performance contributed to the team's ascent to the top of the leaderboard.

PBG Alaskan Knights continued their resurgence in the league by defeating Fyers American Gambits 9-7. Despite world champion D Gukesh's loss to Hikaru Nakamura, the Knights put on an impressive show, driven by strong performances from Arjun Erigaisi and Sara Khadem, securing their second consecutive victory in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)