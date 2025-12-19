Left Menu

Teen Duo Nabbed with Mephedrone in Nashik

Two teenagers, Rohan Bipin Gothi and Sameer Amol Wankhede, were arrested in Nashik for possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 40,000. Acting on a tip-off, police seized eight grams of the drug from a vacant plot near a school. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Nashik police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the possession of mephedrone, a controlled substance. The apprehension took place in the Rane Nagar area on Thursday.

Rohan Bipin Gothi and Sameer Amol Wankhede, both 18 years old, were detained after law enforcement received a tip-off regarding the sale of the drug in a vacant plot close to a school.

The operation led to the seizure of eight grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 40,000. Indiranagar police have launched a detailed investigation into the case to uncover further links and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

