Teen Duo Nabbed with Mephedrone in Nashik

In a significant development, Nashik police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the possession of mephedrone, a controlled substance. The apprehension took place in the Rane Nagar area on Thursday.

Rohan Bipin Gothi and Sameer Amol Wankhede, both 18 years old, were detained after law enforcement received a tip-off regarding the sale of the drug in a vacant plot close to a school.

The operation led to the seizure of eight grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 40,000. Indiranagar police have launched a detailed investigation into the case to uncover further links and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)