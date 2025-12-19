Teen Duo Nabbed with Mephedrone in Nashik
Two teenagers, Rohan Bipin Gothi and Sameer Amol Wankhede, were arrested in Nashik for possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 40,000. Acting on a tip-off, police seized eight grams of the drug from a vacant plot near a school. Investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST
In a significant development, Nashik police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the possession of mephedrone, a controlled substance. The apprehension took place in the Rane Nagar area on Thursday.
Rohan Bipin Gothi and Sameer Amol Wankhede, both 18 years old, were detained after law enforcement received a tip-off regarding the sale of the drug in a vacant plot close to a school.
The operation led to the seizure of eight grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 40,000. Indiranagar police have launched a detailed investigation into the case to uncover further links and prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
