Delhi Police Enhance Cyber Safety Awareness for Seniors

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity awareness, Delhi Police hosted a state-level advisory meeting focusing on senior citizens' safety against cyber frauds, prominently emerging threats like 'digital arrest.'

The meeting saw active participation from top police officials, including the Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioners, and others, who interacted with the elderly about their experiences and challenges.

Senior citizens appreciated the positive steps taken and recent cyber awareness initiatives by Delhi Police, aimed at safeguarding them from frauds like phishing and digital impersonation. Outreach programs continue to reinforce cyber safety for this vulnerable group.

(With inputs from agencies.)