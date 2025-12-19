Left Menu

Delhi Police Enhance Cyber Safety Awareness for Seniors

An advisory meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters highlighted cyber fraud awareness for seniors. Attendees, including senior officers, discussed emerging threats like 'digital arrest.' Senior citizens shared their experiences and praised initiatives to educate them on cybersecurity. The ongoing focus intends to protect vulnerable senior citizens from digital crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity awareness, Delhi Police hosted a state-level advisory meeting focusing on senior citizens' safety against cyber frauds, prominently emerging threats like 'digital arrest.'

The meeting saw active participation from top police officials, including the Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioners, and others, who interacted with the elderly about their experiences and challenges.

Senior citizens appreciated the positive steps taken and recent cyber awareness initiatives by Delhi Police, aimed at safeguarding them from frauds like phishing and digital impersonation. Outreach programs continue to reinforce cyber safety for this vulnerable group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

