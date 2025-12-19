Left Menu

Building a Green Tomorrow: Real Estate's Role in Sustainable Urban Development

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urges the real estate sector to prioritize sustainable development, emphasizing energy-efficient designs and green buildings at the CREDAI National Conclave 2025. He highlights its role in economic growth and climate commitments, calling for climate-resilient urban planning and collaborative governance with regulatory reforms.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has called upon the real estate sector to champion sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of energy-efficient designs and green buildings. Speaking at the CREDAI National Conclave 2025, Yadav stressed that sustainability is the cornerstone of future urban development.

Yadav outlined the government's commitment to integrating environmental considerations into the earliest stages of city planning. Recognizing the real estate sector's crucial role in shaping urban landscapes, he highlighted the sector's impact on energy usage and its significance in achieving India's climate goals, including the net zero target by 2070.

The minister also pointed to the need for climate-resilient urban planning, advocating for reforms in environmental governance, and promoting technology-driven systems. He assured industry stakeholders of the government's focus on regulatory reform and collaborative governance to foster inclusive, resilient urban environments.

