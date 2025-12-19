Left Menu

Political Storm Over Codeine Cough Syrup Racket in Uttar Pradesh

A political clash has erupted in Uttar Pradesh as Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party accuses the BJP government of shielding an illegal codeine syrup racket, while Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak links Yadav to the accused. Amidst allegations, the investigation continues with multiple arrests and significant syrup seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:32 IST
Political Storm Over Codeine Cough Syrup Racket in Uttar Pradesh
Amidst increasing political tensions in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of facilitating a racket involving toxic codeine-based cough syrup. He claimed that the illegal trade flourished under government protection and alleged involvement of corrupt officials and land mafias.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak countered Yadav's accusations by presenting a photograph purportedly linking the SP leader to individuals implicated in the racket. He asserted the government's dedication to an impartial investigation and indicated that alleged associations with the accused demanded scrutiny.

The ongoing probe, led by a Special Investigation Team, has so far resulted in the seizure of over 3.5 lakh bottles of syrup and multiple arrests. Authorities continue to probe cross-border trafficking elements and conduct financial investigations, while no casualties have been reported within the state related to the syrup.

