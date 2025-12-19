U.S. Commitment to Strong Ties with Colombia Amid Dispute

The United States is prioritizing its long-standing relationship with Colombia, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Despite an ongoing dispute with Colombia's president, Rubio affirmed that ties between the two countries will remain unaffected.

Speaking on Friday, Rubio underscored the significance of the bilateral relationship. He expressed confidence that current tensions would not overshadow the collaborative efforts shared by the United States and Colombia.

The Secretary of State's remarks aim to assuage concerns over potential diplomatic fallout, stressing commitment to cooperation amidst differences.

