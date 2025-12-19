Gujarat Electoral Roll Overhaul: 73.73 Lakh Voters Removed After Intensive Revision

In an extensive overhaul of the electoral roll, Gujarat's voter count has decreased significantly following a special intensive revision (SIR) drive. According to officials, as many as 73.73 lakh voters have been removed, bringing the total number of registered voters down to 4.34 crore from a previous 5.08 crore.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer, Harit Shukla, said that the SIR aimed at cleaning up voter lists resulted in the removal of 73,73,327 names for reasons such as death, absence, inter-state migration, and duplicate registrations. The drive was accomplished through meticulous door-to-door surveys conducted by Booth Level Officers across the state.

Citizens who need to address discrepancies or wish to contest the removal of their names can submit their objections by January 18, 2026. The electoral machinery is set to review these submissions by February 10, ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections. Citizens can check their registration status via official platforms and are encouraged to use specified forms for corrections and objections.

