CoGTA Urges Heightened Vigilance as Festive Season Brings Thunderstorm Risks

South Africans travelling, gathering, and celebrating during the festive season have been urged to exercise extra caution, as weather forecasts predict above-normal rainfall, widespread thunderstorms, and a heightened risk of hazardous conditions across large parts of the country.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has issued a public advisory reminding communities, holidaymakers, and motorists that while the expected rain could bring relief in some regions, it also amplifies threats of flooding, lightning, strong winds, and reduced visibility.

Increased Thunderstorm Activity Expected Over Central and Eastern Regions

According to current forecasts, the central and eastern provinces are set to receive consistently above-normal rainfall over the coming weeks.

The Highveld is likely to see daily afternoon thunderstorms , particularly intense as Christmas and New Year approach.

Provinces such as Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Free State and North West face a 30–60% probability of late-day storms on most days.

Hlabisa noted that although widespread rainfall is generally welcomed—especially in drought-prone or heat-affected areas—the accompanying hazards demand increased awareness and careful preparation.

Minister Calls for Public Preparedness and Responsible Behaviour

The Minister urged all residents and visitors to take proactive safety measures and adhere to warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and local disaster management authorities.

Among his key safety recommendations:

Monitor official weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel during severe storms.

Do not cross flooded bridges , roads, or low-lying areas, even if water levels appear shallow.

Secure homes, informal structures, roofs, and loose outdoor objects vulnerable to strong winds or heavy downpours.

Keep children and elderly family members away from rivers, dams, and fast-flowing streams .

Report weather-related emergencies promptly to local disaster management centres.

Hlabisa emphasised that with millions expected to travel for the festive period, “safety must remain a priority” to prevent avoidable loss of life and property damage.

He added that CoGTA, together with provincial and municipal disaster teams, remains on high alert and ready to respond rapidly to incidents.

La Niña Conditions to Shape the Summer Rainfall Outlook

The South African Weather Service has released its seasonal climate outlook for December 2025 to April 2026, predicting a shift toward a weak La Niña system.

La Niña, a cooling of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures, often alters global weather patterns—typically bringing wetter-than-usual summers to northeastern South Africa.

SAWS Senior Forecaster Jacqueline Modika explained that climate models show a continued trend toward above-normal rainfall in the northeastern and central regions throughout mid-to-late summer.

These conditions align with the historical impacts of La Niña, including:

Increased frequency of thunderstorms

More persistent rainfall periods

Higher risk of flash floods in saturated areas

Cooler to mild temperatures in affected regions

Modika noted that while the outlook offers favourable prospects for agriculture and water reservoirs, it also requires communities and authorities to maintain vigilance.

A Season of Celebration—and Caution

As families reunite, children play outdoors, and holiday travel peaks, CoGTA encourages the public to adopt a safety-first mindset throughout the festive season.

“We urge everyone to act responsibly, remain vigilant and cooperate with local authorities,” Hlabisa said, stressing that early precautions and informed decision-making remain the most effective tools for preventing tragedy.