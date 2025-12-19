Mission Shakti: A Game-Changer for Women's Safety in Uttar Pradesh
The introduction of Mission Shakti centres in Uttar Pradesh has led to a considerable decrease in crimes against women, including a 34% drop in rape cases and a 17% reduction in kidnappings. Established at all police stations, these centres offer comprehensive support for women's safety and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
The implementation of Mission Shakti centres across police stations in Uttar Pradesh has significantly curbed crimes against women, as revealed in recent data analyzed by the Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna.
Within three months of the centres' establishment, rape cases decreased statewide by nearly 34%, with Barabanki district seeing the most significant decline at nearly 77%. Kidnapping incidents also fell by 17%, most notably in Amethi with a 42% reduction.
Mission Shakti, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2020 and upgraded to centres in 2025, aims to ensure women's safety and empowerment by providing a range of support from legal to psychological. The initiative has drawn positive public response for its role in reducing complaints and enhancing grassroots policing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reservation Scrutiny: CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Stand on Lekhpal Recruitment
Yogi Adityanath Hails Uttar Pradesh's Transformation Under 'Double-Engine' Governance
Reviving Roots: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya
Yogi Adityanath: Strengthening Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh
Path to Prosperity: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Trillion-Dollar UP Economy