Brazil's Justice ‍Grants Bolsonaro Hospital Leave Amidst Controversy

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has authorized former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily leave the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia. This measure allows Bolsonaro to undergo a necessary surgical procedure at a local hospital, according to a report by ⁠GloboNews.

The decision by Justice Moraes responds to a plea from Bolsonaro's defense team, which petitioned last week for the former leader to be granted hospital leave. Additionally, the defense has requested that Bolsonaro be allowed to serve his sentence under 'humanitarian house arrest.'

Bolsonaro's conviction was delivered in September following accusations of plotting a coup after his defeat in the 2022 presidential election. The Supreme Court's decision has stirred public debate over the treatment of political figures in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)