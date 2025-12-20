Left Menu

Brazil's Justice ‍Grants Bolsonaro Hospital Leave Amidst Controversy

Brazilian Supreme ‌Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has granted former President Jair Bolsonaro permission to leave detention for surgery. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for coup plotting. His defense requested hospital leave and house arrest, citing humanitarian reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:50 IST
Brazil's Justice ‍Grants Bolsonaro Hospital Leave Amidst Controversy

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has authorized former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily leave the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia. This measure allows Bolsonaro to undergo a necessary surgical procedure at a local hospital, according to a report by ⁠GloboNews.

The decision by Justice Moraes responds to a plea from Bolsonaro's defense team, which petitioned last week for the former leader to be granted hospital leave. Additionally, the defense has requested that Bolsonaro be allowed to serve his sentence under 'humanitarian house arrest.'

Bolsonaro's conviction was delivered in September following accusations of plotting a coup after his defeat in the 2022 presidential election. The Supreme Court's decision has stirred public debate over the treatment of political figures in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025