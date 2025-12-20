Unbreakable Spirit: Australia Rallies After Bondi Tragedy

After attending a memorial service at a Sydney synagogue, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed solidarity with Australia's Jewish community, describing it as 'completely unbreakable' following the tragic mass shooting attack at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.

Described as Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, the attack is being investigated as antisemitic terrorism. Authorities have heightened security nationwide to prevent more violence against the Jewish community. Albanese attended the memorial at the Great Synagogue and noted the unity and resilience of the Jewish Australian community.

Albanese, who faces criticism for an alleged insufficient response to rising antisemitism, vowed to enhance hate crime legislation. New South Wales' government plans to tighten hate and gun laws and ban flags of terrorist organizations. A community tribute at Bondi Beach and a statement from Surf Life Saving Australia honored the victims and showcased solidarity.