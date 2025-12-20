UN Rights Chief Urges Calm, Probe After Killing of Bangladesh Protest Leader

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed deep concern over the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prominent leader of last year’s mass protests in Bangladesh. Hadi died from his injuries after being shot last week, prompting fresh unrest and intensifying political tensions ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Türk condemned the violence and urged all actors to exercise restraint.“Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all,” he warned, calling for calm and peaceful engagement during this sensitive period.

Call for a Full, Transparent Investigation

The High Commissioner urged Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation into the attack that led to Hadi’s death. He stressed the importance of ensuring due process and holding those responsible fully accountable.

“I urge the authorities to ensure a thorough and credible investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hadi’s killing,” he said, noting that accountability is essential to preventing further instability and protecting human rights.

Unrest Following Hadi’s Death

News of Hadi’s death sparked a wave of protests in several cities across Bangladesh. Demonstrators torched and vandalized buildings, while reports indicated that a number of journalists were assaulted during the unrest. The incidents have raised alarm about rising volatility in the lead-up to February’s parliamentary elections.

Türk emphasized that, at such a critical moment, it is vital to protect civic space and guarantee the safety of all participants in public life.

Defending Fundamental Freedoms

With elections approaching, the High Commissioner underscored that the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and the safety of journalists must be upheld.

“I urge the authorities to uphold these fundamental rights and prevent further escalation,” he said. Ensuring an environment where diverse opinions can be expressed freely and safely is essential for credible and inclusive democratic processes.

UN Support for Human Rights Protection

Türk reaffirmed that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stands ready to support Bangladesh in safeguarding human rights, reducing tensions and preventing additional violence.

“The UN remains committed to working with the authorities and all stakeholders to promote peace, accountability and the protection of everyone’s rights,” he said.