Reporter vs. Publisher: Press Freedom on Trial in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the trial of Selina Cheng, a former Wall Street Journal journalist, against Dow Jones Publishing Co. (Asia) Inc. has become a landmark case spotlighting press freedoms in the city. Cheng asserts her termination was due to her union involvement, raising alarms about media constraints.

Cheng, who previously chaired the Hong Kong Journalists Association, claims her dismissal in July 2024 was tied to her refusal to withdraw from union elections. Dow Jones has pleaded not guilty to charges of violating the Employment Ordinance, citing a company restructuring instead. The trial's outcome could affect journalistic autonomy in Hong Kong.

Press freedom has declined in Hong Kong despite its once-thriving media landscape. National security laws led to the closure of prominent outlets like Apple Daily, increasing global concern about press liberties. Selina Cheng's case adds to the growing discourse on media operations under increasing restrictions.

