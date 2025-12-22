Deputy CM Pathak Criticizes SP for Neglecting Healthcare

Amidst a heated state assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak delivered a scathing critique of the opposition Samajwadi Party. Pathak accused the SP of having neglected healthcare infrastructure, claiming hospitals were turned into 'cattle sheds' under their governance.

Responding to questions from SP lawmakers Samarpal Singh and Akhilesh, Pathak insisted that his government provides free medical services at state-run facilities. However, he acknowledged the lack of regulatory policies to cap fees in private hospitals, a matter of concern raised by the opposition.

Pathak highlighted the extensive registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with 6,000 hospitals involved, while assuring that significant funds have been allocated for the healthcare of the underprivileged. Nevertheless, he stressed the absence of state intervention in controlling private healthcare costs.