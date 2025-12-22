Intensified Security Sweeps Near Bakshi Stadium Ahead of Republic Day

Security forces intensified their operations near Bakshi Stadium in Kashmir, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials have reported. With the iconic stadium being the focal point for the upcoming event, comprehensive searches were deemed necessary to ensure public safety.

Authorities deployed sniffer dogs and metal detectors in densely populated business districts such as Amirakadal and the Maharaja Bazaar, known for their bustling activity. These operations aimed to uncover any hidden explosives, arms, or ammunition, which could pose a threat to the day's proceedings.

Despite the high-intensity checks, officials confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered. This security sweep also covered the vicinity of the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, underscoring its importance as a tourist hub and its proximity to the search areas.

