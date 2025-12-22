Freedom at Last: Nigerian Schoolchildren Released After Harrowing Abduction

A significant development unfolded as 130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren were finally released by the government on Sunday, marking the end of a troubling month-long ordeal. Their return comes as a relief to families and highlights the concerning trend of school kidnappings in the region.

The children, abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri on November 21, have drawn global attention to security challenges in northern Nigeria. While some were released or managed to escape earlier, this group will reunite with families in Niger's capital Minna, in time for Christmas.

The release was reportedly part of a 'military-intelligence-driven operation,' though specific details remain undisclosed. School abductions for ransom have frequently occurred in the area, putting pressure on Nigeria's government to address this endemic threat effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)