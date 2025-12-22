Landmark Swiss Court Case Targets Cement Giant Over Emissions

A Swiss court announced on Monday that it will admit a legal complaint against Holcim, the Swiss cement giant, for allegedly failing to sufficiently cut carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming. The case highlights a growing trend of legal actions addressing corporate environmental responsibilities.

Four residents from Indonesia's low-lying Pari island, which has been severely affected by flooding due to rising sea levels, filed the complaint in January 2023 with the Zug cantonal court in Switzerland. While the case is currently accepted, the court noted that acceptance could be reversed in further appeal proceedings if procedural requirements are not met.

Holcim contends that emissions regulation should be decided by lawmakers and is preparing to appeal. Backed by the NGO Swiss Church Aid, the plaintiffs argue that Holcim, a key carbon emitter globally and a 'carbon major' in Switzerland, should be held accountable. The legal action seeks climate damage compensation, financial aid for flood defenses, and expedited CO2 reduction.