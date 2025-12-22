Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds R Madhavan's Personality Rights Against Unauthorized Use

The Delhi High Court protected actor R Madhavan's personality rights, restraining websites from using his likeness for commercial gain without consent. It ordered the takedown of obscene AI-generated content and emphasized the need for individuals to approach social media platforms before seeking judicial intervention.

The Delhi High Court has issued a significant ruling in favor of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, safeguarding his personality rights from unauthorized use by various websites and online platforms. These entities are now restrained from exploiting the actor's name or image for commercial purposes without obtaining his explicit consent.

The court further prohibited the defendants from using Madhavan's likeness through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. In light of this, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of obscene content involving the actor from the Internet and signaled a forthcoming detailed interim order.

This case underlines the importance of protecting celebrity identity rights, as similar actions have been filed by other high-profile personalities, emphasizing the growing concern over personal brand misuse in the digital age.

