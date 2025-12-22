Left Menu

Freedom from Bondage: Escaping the Shadows of Labor Exploitation

Ten laborers from Uttar Pradesh were rescued from a bonded labor scheme in Ambernath West, Thane district. They endured poor conditions in a food manufacturing unit until one worker escaped and alerted authorities. Two contractors were arrested, and the workers have returned safely to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities rescued ten workers from Uttar Pradesh trapped in a bonded labor scheme in Ambernath West, Thane district, officials confirmed on Monday. The laborers, lured with promises of decent salaries, faced difficult conditions at a food manufacturing unit.

The situation emerged when Kamlesh Funnan Banwasi, one of the workers, escaped and contacted the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). DLSA secretary Ravindra Pajankar alerted collector Shrikrishna Panchal, triggering the operation.

A coordinated team, including revenue, police, and labor department officials, facilitated the rescue. The workers were confined in substandard conditions, overseen by contractors Nikki alias Krishna Kumar Agrahari and Nitin Tiwari, who have since been apprehended. The freed workers have returned to their homes in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

