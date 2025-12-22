Left Menu

Trump Administration Interferes with Offshore Wind Projects Over Military Radar Concerns

The Trump administration has suspended leases for five U.S. offshore wind projects over concerns of radar interference with military systems. The projects, including Orsted's Revolution Wind, continue to face disruptions amidst regulatory challenges and national security concerns, impacting financial viability and developer partnerships.

22-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it has suspended leases for five major offshore wind projects off the U.S. East Coast due to concerns about interference with military radar systems.

This suspension is another setback for offshore wind projects, which have consistently faced disruptions under President Donald Trump, who criticizes them as unattractive, costly, and inefficient. Shares in Orsted, a Danish energy firm with stakes in two affected projects, dropped over 11%.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized national security, citing Pentagon concerns over radar interference caused by turbine blades and towers. The pause intends to assess and mitigate national security risks. Notably affected projects include Orsted's Revolution Wind, and Empire Wind 1 by Equinor, with uncertainty impacting developers' finances.

