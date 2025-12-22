Trump Administration Interferes with Offshore Wind Projects Over Military Radar Concerns

The Trump administration announced Monday that it has suspended leases for five major offshore wind projects off the U.S. East Coast due to concerns about interference with military radar systems.

This suspension is another setback for offshore wind projects, which have consistently faced disruptions under President Donald Trump, who criticizes them as unattractive, costly, and inefficient. Shares in Orsted, a Danish energy firm with stakes in two affected projects, dropped over 11%.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized national security, citing Pentagon concerns over radar interference caused by turbine blades and towers. The pause intends to assess and mitigate national security risks. Notably affected projects include Orsted's Revolution Wind, and Empire Wind 1 by Equinor, with uncertainty impacting developers' finances.