Overground Worker Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Make Significant Terror-Linked Capture

In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Monday arrested Javid Ahmad Hajam, an alleged overground worker associated with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The apprehension was accomplished by a joint team of police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Army, who conducted cordon and search operations in the Wuyan area of Awantipora. During the operation, Hajam was found in possession of arms and ammunition, including a pistol and five live rounds, an official reported.

Authorities allege that Hajam played a crucial role in providing logistics support and trafficking arms for terrorists operating in the Pampore, Tral, and Awantipora regions.