Unmapped Voter Revisions Set to Commence Amidst Language Concerns

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls targets 32 lakh unmapped voters, starting hearings on December 27. Notices are being sent to 10 lakh voters, and 22 lakh more will follow. Hearings will occur statewide, with trained micro-observers in charge. Language concerns among observers raised by West Bengal's CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:45 IST
Unmapped Voter Revisions Set to Commence Amidst Language Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has initiated a comprehensive review, targeting 32 lakh unmapped voters in its first phase. State Chief Electoral Office officials announced that hearings would commence on December 27.

Officials began dispatching notices to 10 lakh voters on Monday, with notices for 22 lakh more voters following a day later. The hearings aim to address discrepancies, as many voters could not link their registration with family members in the 2002 rolls.

Amidst this revision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns about the language skills of the appointed micro-observers, all of whom are state officials. The Election Commission plans to visit for a progress review, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

