Lexlegis to Showcase AI-Driven Legal Intelligence at India AI Impact Summit 2026 with Five-Stall Presence

New Delhi, February 13, 2026: Lexlegis, India's emerging AI-powered legal intelligence platform, will participate in the landmark India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16–20, 2026. Positioned as one of the most significant global AI gatherings to date-and the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South-the event marks a decisive shift from theoretical AI safety debates to measurable, real-world impact across healthcare, agriculture, education, climate, governance, and inclusive economic growth. With five dedicated stalls at the summit, Lexlegis will demonstrate how artificial intelligence can transform legal research, judicial analytics, compliance, and tax intelligence in India-bringing speed, transparency, and accessibility to the country's complex legal ecosystem. Commenting on the participation, Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis, said: ''The global AI conversation is moving from possibility to responsibility. At Lexlegis, we believe the true impact of AI lies in how it strengthens institutions, improves access, and enhances trust. India's legal and tax ecosystem is vast and dynamic, and our mission is to ensure that every professional-from large firms to independent practitioners-has access to real-time, transparent, and reliable AI intelligence. Participating in the India AI Impact Summit is not just about showcasing technology; it is about demonstrating how AI can responsibly power justice, compliance, and economic growth in developing nations.'' The summit is set to host an extraordinary convergence of global technology leaders including Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Bill Gates, and several others, alongside Indian business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, N. Chandrasekaran, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Nandan Nilekani. With delegations from over 100 countries and the presence of Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, the summit underscores India's growing influence in shaping the future of responsible and inclusive AI. At the summit, Lexlegis will highlight: • Weekly AI Intelligence Upgrades reflecting real-time updates across Indian judgments and statutes • Explainable AI Models designed specifically for Indian legal and tax frameworks • Judgment Trend Analysis & Predictive Insights to support law firms, corporates, and tax professionals • Ethical AI Deployment Frameworks aligned with transparency and accountability standards • Scalable Legal Access Solutions aimed at democratizing high-quality legal research across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities Lexlegis' participation reinforces the company's commitment to ensuring that AI in India's legal sector is not just powerful-but practical, trustworthy, and impact-driven. As India positions itself as a global AI innovation hub under Vision 2035, Lexlegis aims to contribute meaningfully to the discourse on domain-specific, explainable AI tailored to the needs of emerging economies.

