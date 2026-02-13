Bessent says any narrowing of U.S. metals tariffs up to Trump

U.S. ​Treasury Secretary Scott ​Bessent said ‌on Friday ​that any decision to narrow the scope ‌of U.S. metals tariffs would be made by President Donald Trump.

Bessent, asked ‌on CNBC about a Financial ‌Times report that Trump is planning to roll back some of his 50% tariffs ⁠on ​steel, aluminum, ⁠copper and other metal goods, said he ⁠spoke to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer about the matter and added: "We'll ⁠see if there is a narrowing."

"If ⁠anything ​is done, I think it would be some sort ⁠of clarification on some incidental objects, but again, ⁠that's going ⁠to be the president's decision," Bessent said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)