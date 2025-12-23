Left Menu

U.S. Submarine Docks in South Korea: Strengthening Naval Ties

The USS Greeneville, a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine, docked in South Korea for rest and resupply. This visit aims to enhance exchange and cooperation between U.S. and South Korean naval forces. It marks the first such visit in 10 months since the USS Alexandria's arrival in Busan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The nuclear-powered USS Greeneville submarine from the U.S. Navy made its way into a South Korean port on Tuesday, aiming to allow crew rest and restocking of supplies, according to reports from South Korea's Navy.

This docking serves a dual purpose: not only will it refresh the submarine's journey, but it is also seen as a crucial move to bolster exchange and cooperation between the naval forces of the United States and South Korea. Both nations aim to strengthen their combined defense strategy.

This visit marks a significant event as it's the first time in around 10 months that a U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine has arrived at Busan port, with the last such visit by the USS Alexandria occurring back in February, as noted by the Yonhap News Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

