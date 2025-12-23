Left Menu

UN Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in Bangladesh

The UN has raised concerns over escalating violence in Bangladesh, focusing on the lynching of a Hindu man and the death of a protest leader. UN officials urge authorities to ensure safety, accountability, and uphold human rights as the country approaches parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:24 IST
UN Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concerns about the rising violence in Bangladesh, specifically highlighting the recent lynching of a Hindu man.

In a statement from his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres emphasized the need for safety and security for all Bangladeshi citizens, regardless of their background.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk also condemned the killing of protest leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, advocating for calm and urging authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025