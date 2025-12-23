UN Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in Bangladesh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concerns about the rising violence in Bangladesh, specifically highlighting the recent lynching of a Hindu man.

In a statement from his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres emphasized the need for safety and security for all Bangladeshi citizens, regardless of their background.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk also condemned the killing of protest leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, advocating for calm and urging authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)