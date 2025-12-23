UN Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in Bangladesh
The UN has raised concerns over escalating violence in Bangladesh, focusing on the lynching of a Hindu man and the death of a protest leader. UN officials urge authorities to ensure safety, accountability, and uphold human rights as the country approaches parliamentary elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:24 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concerns about the rising violence in Bangladesh, specifically highlighting the recent lynching of a Hindu man.
In a statement from his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres emphasized the need for safety and security for all Bangladeshi citizens, regardless of their background.
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk also condemned the killing of protest leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, advocating for calm and urging authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christmas Event at Haridwar Hotel Cancelled Amid Hindu Outfit Protests
Protest Over Bengali Hindu Killing in Bangladesh Sparks Outcry
India's Path to Prosperity: World Hindu Economic Forum Sparks Innovation and Investment
RSS Chief Calls for Unity Among Hindus Amid Rising Tensions in West Bengal
A Divine Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Visits World's Richest Hindu Shrine