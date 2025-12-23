India Post Delivers Priceless Thanjavur Ram Artwork from Bengaluru to Ayodhya

In a landmark achievement showcasing India Post’s expanding capabilities in precision logistics, the Department of Posts successfully transported a priceless Thanjavur art depiction of Shri Ram from Bengaluru to Ayodhya using its Logistics Post service. The rare artwork now stands installed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, marking the culmination of a meticulously coordinated, multi-state logistics operation.

Created in the traditional Thanjavur art style, the masterpiece features a gold-embedded base, adorned with precious and semi-precious stones, and represents an exquisite blend of craftsmanship and devotional heritage. The sacred painting was donated by Smt. Jayashree Phaneesh of Bengaluru to the Teerth Kshetra Trust, adding significant cultural and spiritual value to the donation.

Precision Planning for a Monumental Consignment

The large-format artwork, measuring 12 feet by 8 feet and weighing nearly 800 kilograms, required advanced packaging and specialised engineering support. To safeguard the artefact:

A custom-designed wooden crate was constructed

Multi-layer bubble wrapping and protective cushioning were used

The consignment was secured using special restraints to prevent vibration or tilt

All handling—from lifting to placement—was done using cranes and heavy-duty equipment

Such comprehensive precautionary measures underscore India Post’s growing expertise in the logistics of fragile, high-value cultural objects.

1,900 Kilometres of Monitored, Escorted Transport

The vehicle carrying the artwork departed from Bengaluru on 17 December 2025 and successfully reached Ayodhya on 22 December 2025, covering nearly 1,900 kilometres across diverse terrain and winter weather.

India Post ensured:

24×7 tracking and supervision

Continuous escort by departmental officials

Real-time coordination among multiple Postal Circles

Smooth passage through a route spanning Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh

The consignment travelled through the Bengaluru–Hyderabad–Nagpur–Jabalpur–Rewa–Prayagraj–Ayodhya corridor. Despite dense fog conditions during the final stretch, the mission was executed without delay or damage, reflecting India Post’s reliability under challenging logistics conditions.

Seamless Inter-Circle Coordination and Careful Handling

This operation marked the first-ever high-value Logistics Post consignment of its nature. Divisional Heads and senior postal officers from all participating Circles monitored the movement in real-time, ensuring:

Route optimisation

Safety protocols adherence

Timely interventions wherever required

Careful loading and unloading—executed using cranes and trained handlers—ensured that the artwork remained completely secure during every stage of transit.

Formal Handover and Installation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Upon reaching Ayodhya, the painting was formally handed over to the Trust and installed in the presence of Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Teerth Kshetra. The installation marks the arrival of a devotional masterpiece that will now be part of the spiritual and cultural ambience of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Strengthening India Post’s Role in Cultural and National Heritage Logistics

This successful mission reaffirms India Post’s transformation into a modern, dependable logistics partner capable of handling:

Specialised, high-value consignments

Fragile cultural artefacts

Long-distance monitored transport

By flawlessly handling an artefact of immense cultural significance, India Post has showcased its commitment to heritage conservation, national service, and logistics excellence. This milestone reinforces the Department’s evolving role in supporting India’s cultural institutions, spiritual organisations, and national heritage missions.