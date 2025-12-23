Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Hospitalization: Surgeons Await Former President's Critical Procedure

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seeks court approval for hospitalization to undergo surgery for a hernia. His history of health issues stems from a 2018 stabbing incident. Amid political maneuvering for the 2026 election, Bolsonaro prioritizes surgery scheduled in Brasilia's DF Star hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:52 IST
Bolsonaro's Hospitalization: Surgeons Await Former President's Critical Procedure
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, is seeking judicial permission to be hospitalized for a surgical procedure. Documents revealed that Bolsonaro's legal team has petitioned the Supreme Court for hospitalization on Wednesday, followed by surgery the next day to treat a hernia.

The 27-year sentence-bound leader will be admitted to DF Star hospital in Brasilia pending approval. Bolsonaro, who previously survived a stabbing during his 2018 campaign, frequently contends with medical check-ups and surgeries related to the incident.

Despite scheduling challenges, Bolsonaro was also expected to endorse his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for a presidential run in 2026—an anticipated move closely observed by financial markets.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025