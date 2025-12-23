Bolsonaro's Hospitalization: Surgeons Await Former President's Critical Procedure

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, is seeking judicial permission to be hospitalized for a surgical procedure. Documents revealed that Bolsonaro's legal team has petitioned the Supreme Court for hospitalization on Wednesday, followed by surgery the next day to treat a hernia.

The 27-year sentence-bound leader will be admitted to DF Star hospital in Brasilia pending approval. Bolsonaro, who previously survived a stabbing during his 2018 campaign, frequently contends with medical check-ups and surgeries related to the incident.

Despite scheduling challenges, Bolsonaro was also expected to endorse his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for a presidential run in 2026—an anticipated move closely observed by financial markets.