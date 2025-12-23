Bolsonaro's Hospitalization: Surgeons Await Former President's Critical Procedure
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seeks court approval for hospitalization to undergo surgery for a hernia. His history of health issues stems from a 2018 stabbing incident. Amid political maneuvering for the 2026 election, Bolsonaro prioritizes surgery scheduled in Brasilia's DF Star hospital.
Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, is seeking judicial permission to be hospitalized for a surgical procedure. Documents revealed that Bolsonaro's legal team has petitioned the Supreme Court for hospitalization on Wednesday, followed by surgery the next day to treat a hernia.
The 27-year sentence-bound leader will be admitted to DF Star hospital in Brasilia pending approval. Bolsonaro, who previously survived a stabbing during his 2018 campaign, frequently contends with medical check-ups and surgeries related to the incident.
Despite scheduling challenges, Bolsonaro was also expected to endorse his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for a presidential run in 2026—an anticipated move closely observed by financial markets.