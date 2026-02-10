Bikarm Kumar Panda's Hospitalization Under Scrutiny

BJD leader Bikarm Kumar Panda, implicated in the murder of BJP member Pitabash Panda, was urgently admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district. The arrest, which took place on November 6, made headlines as Panda faced health complications on Tuesday, reporting abdominal pain.

Admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials highlighted his existing conditions, including blood pressure issues, diabetes, gallstones, and a fistula. Hospital Superintendent Durga Madhab Satapathy confirmed, "He was admitted to the surgery ward and is undergoing treatment."

Given the high-profile nature of the case, authorities enhanced security measures around Panda's ward. The police have been actively pursuing the case, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals, including several BJD leaders, following the killing of Pitabash Panda in Baikuntha Nagar on October 6.