Deworming Drive Leads to Hospitalization of 100 Students

Around 100 students were hospitalized after a deworming drive at Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School in Kamalganj. The children, who consumed Albendazole tablets, complained of headaches and vomiting. While 33 were treated at the local health center, 67 others were hospitalized in the district. All are now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local school's deworming drive went awry when nearly 100 students were hospitalized after consuming Albendazole tablets. The school, Jawahar Lal Prema Devi in Kamalganj's Rathora Mohaddinpur village, saw students fall ill with symptoms like headaches and vomiting. The incident has triggered widespread concern among parents and authorities.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi visited Lohia Hospital to oversee the situation and ensure proper medical treatment. Of the affected children, 33 were attended to at Kamalganj's Community Health Centre, while 67 were moved to Lohia Hospital. Fortunately, according to the Chief Medical Officer, all students are now stable.

While the deworming campaign was conducted district-wide, reports of illness remain confined to this specific school. The district magistrate noted that further investigation might reveal another underlying cause for this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

