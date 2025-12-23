Telangana's Vision 2047: Accountability and Transformation
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy emphasizes the need for accountability among government officials for the state's growth plan, Telangana Rising 2047, aiming for a USD three trillion economy. He mandates quarterly performance reviews of department secretaries and moving government operations from private to public buildings by 2026.
The importance of accountability in government programs was a key focus for Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, at a recent meeting. He announced that the performance of government department secretaries will be reviewed quarterly to ensure the success of the state's ambitious economic plans.
CM Reddy also mandated that all government departments relocate from private premises to government-owned buildings by January 26, 2026. This decision is part of the broader strategy to streamline government operations and reduce costs.
The vision document 'Telangana Rising 2047' sets a target for the state to become a USD three trillion economy by 2047. To accomplish this, Reddy stressed the need for a coordinated approach across departments, directing officials to submit monthly reports and ensure contractors' compliance with employee benefits regulations.
